June 4 Evolent Health Inc's initial
public offering has been priced at $17 per share, an underwriter
told Reuters late on Thursday, valuing the healthcare software
maker at about $950 million.
The company's IPO raised about $195.5 million at that price,
which was above its expected range of $14-$16.
The Arlington, Virginia-based company, which is selling all
the class A shares in the offering, raised the offering size to
11.5 million shares from 10 million.
Evolent, which ranks 12th on Forbes' list of America's Most
Promising Companies, makes software for hospitals that are
transitioning to new fee systems, in which doctors are paid for
keeping patients healthy rather than for treating them once they
get sick.
Evolent was founded in 2011 by its top two investors, the
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and healthcare research
firm Advisory Board Co.
Shares of Evolent, which is 6 percent-owned by the growth
arm of private equity firm TPG, are expected to begin trading on
Friday under the symbol "EVH" on the New York Stock Exchange.
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Securities are among
the major underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)