By Tom Bergin

LONDON, Sept 21 London-based brokerage Evolution Securities said it had informed staff at its equities business of possible redundancies, due to market weakness.

Evolution said it told sales staff and analysts of possible cuts on Tuesday, in a move that had been seen as likely since Investec said last month it was interested in taking over its rival.

The two firms announced an agreed takeover of Evolution last week, valuing the group at 233.2 million pounds ($367 million).

"Evolution Securities and Evolution Group Plc are reviewing future business operations in light of the current economic climate and activity within financial services. Headcount is one element of this review," a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Evolution has approximately 50 analysts in the UK and Europe, according to its website, as well as trading staff and corporate advisers.

The spokeswoman said the headcount review was "part of the normal course of business and is independent of the recommended offer for the group by Investec".

The turmoil in international markets has led to a series of headcount reductions at financial services groups in recent months. ($1 = 0.636 British Pounds) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Hulmes)