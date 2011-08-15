(Adds details)

LONDON Aug 15 British investment bank Evolution , on the receiving end of a bid approach from South African financial group Investec , said on Monday its finance director had stood down.

In a short statement, Evolution said Andrew Westenberger had decided to resign from his position as group finance director with immediate effect.

The group did not give a reason for his departure but said it would now start the process of finding a replacement.

The group also said it appointed Ian MacLaurin as a non-executive director. MacLaurin, who was previously on the board from 2004 until earlier in 2011 as a senior independent non-exec, was previously chairman of Vodafone .