UPDATE 2-Statoil takes hit as cuts long-term oil price view
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
(Adds details)
LONDON Aug 15 British investment bank Evolution , on the receiving end of a bid approach from South African financial group Investec , said on Monday its finance director had stood down.
In a short statement, Evolution said Andrew Westenberger had decided to resign from his position as group finance director with immediate effect.
The group did not give a reason for his departure but said it would now start the process of finding a replacement.
The group also said it appointed Ian MacLaurin as a non-executive director. MacLaurin, who was previously on the board from 2004 until earlier in 2011 as a senior independent non-exec, was previously chairman of Vodafone . (Reporting by Kate Holton)
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
(Adds detail, table) LONDON, Feb 7 German-owned Aldi has overtaken the Co-operative to become Britain's fifth biggest supermarket group, industry data showed on Tuesday, highlighting the rapid growth of the discount chain. Aldi's sales rose 12.4 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Jan. 29, taking its market share to 6.2 percent, ahead of the Co-op's 6.0 percent, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said. Aldi and German budget rival Lidl have in recent years won sha
HARARE, Feb 7 Standard Chartered Plc's Zimbabwean business has restricted the use of Visa debit cards outside the country, in a sign that foreign currency shortages were worsening despite the introduction of a "bond currency" last year.