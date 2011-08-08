LONDON Aug 8 British investment bank Evolution , which is the subject of a bid approach from South African financial group Investec , said it had sealed the takeover of BNP Paribas Private Investment Management Ltd .

Evolution had said last month that it was in talks over buying the unit, as part of its plans to grow its wealth management arm.

Evolution said on Monday that the acquisition would bring some 1.8 billion pounds ($2.95 billion) in assets under management to its Williams de Broe wealth management arm. ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)