Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON Aug 8 British investment bank Evolution , which is the subject of a bid approach from South African financial group Investec , said it had sealed the takeover of BNP Paribas Private Investment Management Ltd .
Evolution had said last month that it was in talks over buying the unit, as part of its plans to grow its wealth management arm.
Evolution said on Monday that the acquisition would bring some 1.8 billion pounds ($2.95 billion) in assets under management to its Williams de Broe wealth management arm. ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.