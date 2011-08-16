* All approaches at a very early stage
* Investec, Canaccord have disclosed approaches
* Shares jump 13.3 percent
(Rewrites with detail from Evolution)
LONDON, Aug 16 British investment bank
Evolution said it had got more takeover approaches
following bids from Canadian company Canaccord Financial
and South African financial group Investec .
Evolution said on Tuesday the approaches came from a number
of other parties interested in either part or the whole of the
company.
They came amid a backdrop of ongoing consolidation among
Britain's smaller investment banks, who have been hit by the
financial market downturn.
American investment bank Evercore Partners bought
advisory firm Lexicon Partners in June, while in February 2010
Portuguese group Banco Espirito Santo bought a majority
stake in stockbroker Execution Noble.
Tuesday's news pushed shares in Evolution up 13.3 percent to
93.5 pence, valuing it at more than 200 million pounds ($345
million).
Separately on Tuesday, Canadian investment bank and
brokerage firm Canaccord said it has held preliminary takeover
talks with Evolution. "CF's interest is subject to ... obtaining
a unanimous recommendation from the Evolution Board and the
satisfactory completion of due diligence," Canaccord said.
($1 = 0.610 pound)
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Neil Maidment and Dan
Lalor)