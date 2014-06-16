BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
June 16 Payment processor Wex Inc said it would buy privately held peer Evolution1 for $532.5 million in cash to strengthen its position in the healthcare payment processing market.
The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, would be funded through cash on hand and existing credit facility, Wex said in a statement on Monday.
Excluding acquisition costs, the deal is expected to add to adjusted net income in the first year after it closes. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.
