Nov 18 Evolva Holding SA :

* Says to acquire Allylix

* Says has agreed to acquire San Diego-based Allylix, Inc., a privately held yeast fermentation company with a focus on high-value ingredients, in an all-stock transaction

* Says transaction is expected to close by mid-December 2014

* Says will acquire Allylix in return for an overall consideration of 46 million newly-issued Evolva shares (c. 14.1 pct of Evolva post transaction)

* Says Cargill (Evolva's partner on its stevia program) will invest $4 million in Evolva shares in support of transaction

* Says now expects cash outflow from operations in 2014 to reach about 20 million Swiss francs

* Says acquisition has no impact on revenues forecast for 2014 (at least 10 million Swiss francs)

* Says in view of Cargill's intended investment, Evolva reiterates expectation that cash (including time deposits) at end of 2014 will be at least 50 million Swiss francs