BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 4 Evolva Holding SA : * Says announces ac quisition of Cambridge, UK based Prosarix Ltd., a leading
in silico modelling company * Says Evolva will purchase prosarix with shares * Says Prosarix shareholders will receive 1.2 million Evolva shares upfront
(0.4% of e volva's issued capital) * Says Prosarix acquisition has no impact on Evolva's financial guidance for
2014 * Prosarix shareholders are further entitled to 2 million(0.7%) additional
Evolva shares between 2015 and 2018, linked to certain conditions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: