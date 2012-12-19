BRIEF-Shandong Tyan Home in deal to buy Hanking Australia
* Says it signs letter of intent to buy Hanking Australia Pty Ltd
LONDON Dec 19 Evolve Capital PLC : * Proposed delisting and disposal of st helens * Proposed disposal of the business of st helens capital partners llp * Proposed cancellation of admission to trading of the company's ordinary
shares on aim
HONG KONG, Feb 20 The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) warned that McDonald's Corp's up-to-$2.1 billion sale of its Hong Kong and China operations could hit workers' pay, adding to growing criticism of the deal on the mainland and elsewhere.
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza has revised guidance for the partial remarketing of a €3bn 0.50% 2020 senior unsecured bond, according to a lead.