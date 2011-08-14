(Recasts with spokesman as source)

FRANKFURT Aug 14 German unlisted chemicals maker Evonik wants to sell the majority of its real estate business's apartments, a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters on Sunday, confirming an earlier newspaper report.

Through focusing on its core chemicals business, Evonik hopes to bolster itself for a planned initial public offering (IPO) on the stock market.

Evonik's residential real estate operations, Evonik Immobilien GmbH and THS GmbH -- which are due to be merged next year -- jointly hold around 130,000 residential apartments.

The spokeswoman said that Evonik plans to sell at least 25 percent of its house-building business to the Evonik pension fund. A further 25 percent will be sold to parent RAG foundation after the IPO, a spokesman for RAG added.

The chemical company recently sold a majority stake in its power generation unit and struck an agreement over the sale of its carbon black business to focus on specialty chemicals.

In April, RAG foundation said that Evonik was preparing for a billion-euro flotation within the next 15 months. (Reporting by Josie Cox; Editing by Mike Nesbit)