FRANKFURT Aug 14 German unlisted chemicals
maker Evonik wants to sell the majority of its real
estate business's apartments, a spokeswoman for the company told
Reuters on Sunday, confirming an earlier newspaper report.
Through focusing on its core chemicals business, Evonik
hopes to bolster itself for a planned initial public offering
(IPO) on the stock market.
Evonik's residential real estate operations, Evonik
Immobilien GmbH and THS GmbH -- which are due to be merged next
year -- jointly hold around 130,000 residential apartments.
The spokeswoman said that Evonik plans to sell at least 25
percent of its house-building business to the Evonik pension
fund. A further 25 percent will be sold to parent RAG foundation
after the IPO, a spokesman for RAG added.
The chemical company recently sold a majority stake in its
power generation unit and struck an agreement over the sale of
its carbon black business to focus on specialty chemicals.
In April, RAG foundation said that Evonik was preparing for
a billion-euro flotation within the next 15 months.
