FRANKFURT May 11 Evonik, the German chemicals company preparing to go public, raised its full-year sales and earnings outlook on Friday.

The company, which is owned by German state-controlled RAG foundation and buyout firm CVC, now expects 2012 operating profit to be flat or to rise slightly, where it had previously seen a decline.

It also sees slightly higher sales compared with a previous outlook for stagnation.

First-quarter sales declined 8 percent to 3.456 billion euros ($4.48 billion) due to the disposal of its carbon black unit.

The margin of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) over sales widened to 20 percent in the quarter, up from 19 percent a year earlier.

Sources have told Reuters the decision on Evonik's flotation, to be made at the end of May, was now hanging in the balance as valuations in the chemical sector were seen as low. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)