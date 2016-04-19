* Board to rubber-stamp Kullmann promotion to deputy-CEO
By Matthias Inverardi and Ludwig Burger
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, April 19 Evonik's
strategy chief Christian Kullmann will be appointed deputy CEO
of the German speciality chemicals group, putting him in the
frame to succeed CEO Klaus Engel, three people familiar with the
plans told Reuters on Tuesday.
The appointment will be rubber-stamped at the supervisory
board's next meeting, which is likely to take place shortly
before Evonik's annual shareholder meeting on May 18,
the sources said.
CEO Engel's current term expires in 2018.
One of the sources said the appointment was a sign of
continuity and smooth transition at the maker of animal feed
additives, high-tech plastics, clear acrylic sheet and
super-absorbers for diapers.
A company spokesman said executive board appointments were a
matter to be decided by the supervisory board and declined to
comment further.
Evonik has been trying since 2014 to make a big acquisition
that could bolster growth and reduce its dependence on the
animal feed business.
It has previously said it would decide by mid-2016 whether
and how it would return cash to shareholders if no deal
materialises. It had a net cash pile of 1.1 billion euros at the
end of 2015.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last month
that Evonik was in advanced talks to buy the performance
materials operations of industrial gas producer Air Products
.
According to a media report at the time, the group was also
interested in the speciality chemicals business of Akzo Nobel
.
The chemical maker's profits depend for a large part on its
poultry feed ingredients business, which provided a boost last
year but which will see falling prices this year.
The prospect of a weaker feed ingredients business, raised
in March, surprised the market and pushed Evonik's shares down.
Kullmann, formerly head of communications at Evonik, is seen
as being close to Evonik Chairman Werner Mueller, Germany's
former economic affairs minister. Kullmann became executive
board member and chief strategic officer in July 2014.
German daily Rheinische Post earlier reported that Kullmann
was in the frame to succeed Engel in the longer term.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Ludwig Burger; Editing by
Christoph Steitz and Jane Merriman)