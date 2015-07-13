* Sale continues CVC's gradual exit from Evonik

* In May CVC sold a 4.7 pct stake

* Evonik shares down 2.1 pct in after-hours trading (Recasts with final details, proceeds, background)

By Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, July 13 Private Equity firm CVC Capital Partners has sold about 15 million shares in Evonik for 34.60 euros apiece, JP Morgan, which is one of the bookrunners, said on Monday.

After the placement, which will yield 520 million euros ($572.16 million), the buyout firm will have a 6.2 percent stake in the German chemicals group, down from the 9.4 percent it had after the placement of a 4.7 percent stake in May.

Evonik shares closed down 1 percent at 35.45 euros on Monday after regular trading and extended losses in after-hours trading, dropping 2.1 percent to 35.05 euros.

Since March CVC has sold Evonik shares worth about 1.75 billion euros.

JP Morgan and Banc of America were the joint global coordinators of the placement, which started with 12 million shares and was raised to 15 million shares. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; writing by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Susan Thomas)