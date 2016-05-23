FRANKFURT May 23 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will sell its remaining 4.2 percent stake in German chemical group Evonik, its bookrunner JP Morgan said in a statement on Monday.

Up to 19.75 million shares are being offered via an accelerated bookbuilding process which is expected to be concluded by early on Tuesday.

Based on the closing price of Evonik shares on Monday, the stake is valued at 533 million euros ($598 million). ($1 = 0.8917 euros)