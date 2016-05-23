BRIEF-Snapchat parent Snap Inc says 2016 revenue was $404.5 mln
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
FRANKFURT May 23 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will sell its remaining 4.2 percent stake in German chemical group Evonik, its bookrunner JP Morgan said in a statement on Monday.
Up to 19.75 million shares are being offered via an accelerated bookbuilding process which is expected to be concluded by early on Tuesday.
Based on the closing price of Evonik shares on Monday, the stake is valued at 533 million euros ($598 million). ($1 = 0.8917 euros)
* Lone Pine Capital Llc reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of Jan 23 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kxLWjg) Further company coverage:
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k1fylR Further company coverage: