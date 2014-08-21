FRANKFURT Aug 21 Speciality chemicals maker
Evonik is on the lookout for potential alliance
partners for some of its low-margin plastics businesses, its
chief executive told a German magazine.
Speaking in an interview with Manager Magazin, CEO Klaus
Engel said he could imagine transferring parts of the plastics
business into "new partnerships or co-operations".
Evonik said last month that the recovery of its Specialty
Materials unit was slower than expected.
The unit makes clear acrylic sheet, where it competes with
France's Arkema. It also produces heat resistant
plastics called PEEK in competition with Solvay and
Victrex.
Engel reiterated that the group was scanning the market for
larger takeover targets to strengthen the company's Health and
Nutrition Unit, which mainly makes animal feed, and its
Resource Efficiency unit, with products including rubber
chemicals, coatings and adhesives.
Evonik obtained shareholders' permission in May to issue up
to one quarter of its current equity capital in new shares over
the next five years, either for cash or to swap with the
shareholders of any merger partner.
