FRANKFURT Aug 21 Speciality chemicals maker Evonik is on the lookout for potential alliance partners for some of its low-margin plastics businesses, its chief executive told a German magazine.

Speaking in an interview with Manager Magazin, CEO Klaus Engel said he could imagine transferring parts of the plastics business into "new partnerships or co-operations".

Evonik said last month that the recovery of its Specialty Materials unit was slower than expected.

The unit makes clear acrylic sheet, where it competes with France's Arkema. It also produces heat resistant plastics called PEEK in competition with Solvay and Victrex.

Engel reiterated that the group was scanning the market for larger takeover targets to strengthen the company's Health and Nutrition Unit, which mainly makes animal feed, and its Resource Efficiency unit, with products including rubber chemicals, coatings and adhesives.

Evonik obtained shareholders' permission in May to issue up to one quarter of its current equity capital in new shares over the next five years, either for cash or to swap with the shareholders of any merger partner. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Keiron Henderson)