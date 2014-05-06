FRANKFURT May 6 The chief executive of German diversified chemicals maker Evonik said on Tuesday that the company would put more emphasis on strengthening its portfolio, aiming for takeovers.

Minor acquisitions might come in the course of the year, CEO Klaus Engel said in a conference call, adding that the group was also prepared for acquisitions valued at 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) and more.

"Larger acquisitions are not ruled out," he added.

He declined to comment on media speculation regarding a potential interest in Bayer's MaterialScience unit.

($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)