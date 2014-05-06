BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
FRANKFURT May 6 The chief executive of German diversified chemicals maker Evonik said on Tuesday that the company would put more emphasis on strengthening its portfolio, aiming for takeovers.
Minor acquisitions might come in the course of the year, CEO Klaus Engel said in a conference call, adding that the group was also prepared for acquisitions valued at 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) and more.
"Larger acquisitions are not ruled out," he added.
He declined to comment on media speculation regarding a potential interest in Bayer's MaterialScience unit.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
CAIRO, March 20 The World Bank has disbursed another $1 billion in financial assistance to Egypt out of its $3 billion loan programme with the country, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.