* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 percent stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13, 2017 - SEC Filing
FRANKFURT, March 5 Buyout firm CVC has sold about 18 million shares, a stake of about 3.9 percent, in German chemicals group Evonik at slightly more than 29 euros ($32) per share on the open market, a spokesman for Evonik said on Thursday.
A source familiar with the matter said that the shares were placed at 29.15 euros apiece. ($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing Ludwig Burger)
* Boxer Capital LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc as of March 20 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mZu8Mb) Further company coverage: