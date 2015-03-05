FRANKFURT, March 5 Buyout firm CVC has sold about 18 million shares, a stake of about 3.9 percent, in German chemicals group Evonik at slightly more than 29 euros ($32) per share on the open market, a spokesman for Evonik said on Thursday.

A source familiar with the matter said that the shares were placed at 29.15 euros apiece. ($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing Ludwig Burger)