FRANKFURT, Sept 3 An unnamed investor has placed a 1.5 percent stake in Evonik for 222 million euros ($250 million), several traders and bankers told Reuters on Thursday.

The 6.99 million shares were placed over night with the help of Credit Suisse at 31.80 euros apiece, more than 3 percent below Wednesday's closing price, the sources said.

Financial investor CVC, which has gradually reduced its stake in the German chemicals group, was not the seller this time, the sources said.

Other large investors in Evonik include German state-controlled fund RAG and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.

