DUESSELDORF, Sept 9 The RAG Foundation, a German
public-sector trust, said it is prepared to let its stake in
Evonik get diluted should Germany's second-largest
chemical maker carry out a larger acquisition.
RAG's finance chief Helmut Linssen told Reuters on the
sidelines of an event on Tuesday that the foundation continued
to prepare for a "very slow" decline in its stake in Evonik but
that the stake might also be diluted as part of "for instance a
50/50 merger" on the part of Evonik.
Evonik obtained shareholders' permission in May to issue up
to one quarter of its current equity capital in new shares over
the next five years, either for cash or to swap with the
shareholders of any merger partner.
The RAG Foundation said in June it had received the go-ahead
from trustees to cut its Evonik stake to 60 percent over the
medium term, from 68 percent currently.
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Arno Schuetze)