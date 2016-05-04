FRANKFURT May 4 German diversified chemicals
maker Evonik on Wednesday reported a 13 percent drop
in quarterly adjusted core earnings on lower prices for its
poultry feed ingredients.
First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined to 565 million
euros ($649 million), a touch above the average estimate of 551
million euros in a Reuters poll.
The group, which also makes chemicals for clear acrylic
sheet and absorbent materials for diapers, said it was still
targeting adjusted EBITDA of between 2 and 2.2 billion euros
this year, down from 2.47 billion in 2015.
($1 = 0.8706 euros)
