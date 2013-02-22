FRANKFURT Feb 22 The owners of Evonik are reviving plans to take the German chemical company public, preparing to float a 10 percent stake.

The RAG Foundation, which owns 75 percent of Evonik, and buyout firm CVC Capital Partners, which holds the rest, said in a joint statement they would place shares with institutional investors as a first step.

They declined to give pricing details. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)