DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 23 German chemicals maker Evonik has put on ice plans for an initial public offering (IPO), its majority owner confirmed, citing weak markets.

The "current state of financial and capital markets and their prospects" make an IPO impossible this year, the RAG foundation said on Friday.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Evonik would delay its IPO until next spring, from this year.

The news comes after Siemens (SIEGn.DE) pushed back a planned multi-billion euro listing of light bulb unit Osram and one of the owners of container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd ruled out an IPO in the next 12-15 months.

In April, the RAG foundation said Evonik was preparing for a 1 billion euro ($1.37 billion) flotation within 15 months.

RAG foundation head Wilhelm Bonse-Geuking said on Friday that Evonik was in excellent condition but said uncertainty on financial markets was "poison for the flotation".

The foundation, co-owner CVC and Evonik's management will keep a close eye on the markets, he said, adding it would be possible to resume efforts for an IPO very quickly once markets have turned positive again. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)