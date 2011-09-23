By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 23 German chemicals
maker Evonik has put on ice plans for an initial
public offering (IPO), its majority owner confirmed, citing weak
markets.
The "current state of financial and capital markets and
their prospects" make an IPO impossible this year, the RAG
foundation said on Friday.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Evonik would
delay its IPO until next spring, from this year.
The news comes after Siemens (SIEGn.DE) pushed back a
planned multi-billion euro listing of light bulb unit Osram and
one of the owners of container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd ruled
out an IPO in the next 12-15 months.
In April, the RAG foundation said Evonik was preparing for a
1 billion euro ($1.37 billion) flotation within 15 months.
RAG foundation head Wilhelm Bonse-Geuking said on Friday
that Evonik was in excellent condition but said uncertainty on
financial markets was "poison for the flotation".
The foundation, co-owner CVC and Evonik's
management will keep a close eye on the markets, he said, adding
it would be possible to resume efforts for an IPO very quickly
once markets have turned positive again.
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
