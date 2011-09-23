* RAG foundation head says market uncertainty "poison" for IPO

By Matthias Inverardi

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 23 German chemicals maker Evonik has put plans for an initial public offering (IPO) on ice due to weak markets, its majority owner said on Friday, as hopes fade of many more share sales getting done this year.

The "current state of financial and capital markets and their prospects" make an IPO impossible this year, the RAG foundation said.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Evonik would delay its IPO until next spring, from this year.

It follows a decision by Siemens (SIEGn.DE) to push back a planned multi-billion euro listing of its light bulb unit Osram, while one of the owners of container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd have ruled out an IPO in the next 12-15 months.

Equity fundraising worldwide has pretty much ground to a halt as stock markets, which slumped in early August, have yo-yoed due to euro zone debt worries.

With so many big deals pulled, many are not hopeful of things picking up any time soon.

"The large deals, like Osram and Evonik, those were kind of the bellwether deals. Those transactions were what people were eagerly anticipating and we've seen what happened to them. So it is a question of 'what else can get done?'" said one equity capital markets banker.

In April, the RAG foundation said Evonik was preparing for a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) flotation within 15 months, but market sources have since said the size of the offering could be as much as 7 billion euros.

RAG foundation head Wilhelm Bonse-Geuking said on Friday that Evonik was in excellent condition but said uncertainty on financial markets was "poison for the flotation".

The foundation, co-owner CVC and Evonik's management will keep a close eye on the markets, he said, adding it would be possible to resume efforts for an IPO very quickly once markets have turned positive again. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) ($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London, Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)