DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, June 17 The owners of
German chemicals firm Evonik are set to scrap plans
for what could have been Europe's biggest initial public
offering (IPO) in more than a year, three people familiar with
the matter said.
"The IPO will be cancelled on Monday," one of the people
told Reuters on Sunday.
Talks with the banks leading the IPO preparations, Deutsche
Bank and Goldman Sachs, have shown there are
neither sufficient commitments from investors to buy shares nor
is there clarity on price and volume, the people said.
Sources close to the matter had told Reuters that the owners
had once hoped the IPO would value Evonik at 15 billion euros
($18.9 billion), after subtracting 1 billion in net debt.
RAG owns 75 percent of Evonik while private equity firm CVC
owns 25 percent.
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
