BRIEF-Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 pct stake in Sunshine Heart Inc
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
FRANKFURT, April 24 Investment banks Deutsche Bank and Mainfirst are placing up to 2 percent in German chemical company Evonik at a fixed price of 32.20 per share, Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
The shares will be sold exclusively to institutional investors ahead of a public listing planned for Thursday in a private placement on behalf of the RAG foundation, a public-sector trust that will bear the liabilities of Germany's wound-down coal mines, and private equity group CVC.
Earlier this year, RAG and CVC placed a total of 12 percent of Evonik's shares with investors.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers: an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said on Friday.