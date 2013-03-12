UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
FRANKFURT, March 12 The owners of Evonik have placed further shares in the German chemical company as a prelude to an initial public offering (IPO).
The RAG trust, which owns 75 percent of Evonik, and buyout firm CVC Capital Partners, owner of the rest, said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they have placed overall 12 percent of Evonik's capital.
They last month revived plans to take the German chemical company public as stock markets recover, in a move which sources close to the matter have said could value the group at 14 billion euros ($18.2 billion) or more.
The private placement with institutional investors was arranged by MainFirst Bank AG.
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.