ESSEN, Germany, March 3 German diversified chemicals maker Evonik is ready to make acquisitions "but that doesn't mean we will splash money around," Chief Executive Klaus Engel said on Tuesday.

Evonik has said in the past it would not stand on the sidelines of any industry consolidation. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)