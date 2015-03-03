UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ESSEN, Germany, March 3 German diversified chemicals maker Evonik is ready to make acquisitions "but that doesn't mean we will splash money around," Chief Executive Klaus Engel said on Tuesday.
Evonik has said in the past it would not stand on the sidelines of any industry consolidation. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.