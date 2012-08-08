FRANKFURT Aug 8 Evonik, the German
chemicals company that scrapped an initial public offering in
June, said second-quarter net income jumped to 264 million euros
($327.9 million), up from 94 million a year earlier.
The company, which is owned by German state-controlled RAG
foundation and buyout firm CVC, said it still expects
2012 operating profit to be flat or to rise slightly.
It also reiterated it still sees slightly higher sales.
Second-quarter sales declined to 3.48 billion euros, down
from 3.8 billion euros a year earlier, due to the disposal of
its carbon black unit.
The owners of Evonik in June scrapped plans for what could
have been Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in more
than a year and said it would only resume efforts for a listing
if markets recover.
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)