* Targeting upper half of 2-2.2 bln euro FY adj EBITDA range

* Q2 adj EBITDA 585 mln euros vs 549 mln euros estimate

* Shares seen up 3.7 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details on business performance, pre-market shares)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 German diversified chemicals maker Evonik gave a more optimistic view of expected earnings for the year on Friday after reporting better sales volumes in the second quarter.

The maker of feed additives and absorbent materials for diapers said it was aiming for the upper half of its previous target range of 2 to 2.2 billion euros ($2.2-$2.45 billion) in 2016 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), down from 2.47 billion euros in 2015.

Low petrochemical feedstock costs coupled with strong demand for products such as synthetic-rubber ingredients and chemicals for clear acrylic sheet shored up margins at Evonik businesses that have previously underperformed.

Evonik's amino acids, which are mainly used as poultry feed additives and provided its main profit driver last year, continued to suffer from lower prices after some rivals overcame production shortages.

Crude oil, the basis for most of Evonik's products, has recovered somewhat from 12-year lows earlier this year, which typically prompts customers to fill inventories to avoid having to pay even higher prices in the future. It also allowed Evonik to write up the value of some inventories.

"The beat came in particularly from the lower quality Performance Materials division which should have seen nice raw material gross margin tailwinds," Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer said.

Evonik shares were seen rising 3.7 percent in pre-market trades at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA fell 11 percent to 585 million euros as prices for its poultry feed additives fell, but beat an average analyst estimate of 549 million euros. ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Smith)