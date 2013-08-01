FRANKFURT Aug 1 Germany's Evonik said it would step up cost cutting measures as it became the latest specialty chemicals maker to voice caution about its business prospects.

The company, which had its stock market debut on April 25, said it now saw 2013 sales at the year-earlier level and operating income down. It had previously forecast higher sales and flat operating earnings.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 23 percent to 489 million euros ($649 million) in the second quarter, slightly more than the average of 10 analyst estimates of 486 million euros posted on Evonik's Web site.

Peer Bayer last month cut the outlook for its plastics and chemicals unit while BASF said reaching its full-year target had become more challenging.

($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)