BRIEF-Health Canada approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's REXULTI as a treatment for schizophrenia in adults
* Health Canada approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's REXULTI(tm) (brexpiprazole) as a treatment for schizophrenia in adults
FRANKFURT Oct 1 Evotec AG : * Evotec and Bayer enter into multi-target alliance to fight endometriosis * Says may receive pre-clinical, clinical and sales milestones of potentially
up to approximately euro 580 million * Says will receive EUR 12 million as an upfront payment
* Health Canada approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's REXULTI(tm) (brexpiprazole) as a treatment for schizophrenia in adults
* Exelixis announces phase 1 trial results for cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab with or without ipilimumab in refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other genitourinary tumors
* Canopy Growth Corporation renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc.