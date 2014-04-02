BRIEF-Shenzhen Salubris Pharma's 2016 net profit up 10.3 pct y/y
March 20 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
FRANKFURT, April 2 Evotec AG : * Says Evotec and debiopharm Group(TM) to collaborate on development of new
treatment for cancer * Says to receive research and development funding, high double-digit total
payments plus royalties on sales of resulting commercial products
March 20 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
March 20 Glory Biotech Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FTunpT Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 20 Polylite Taiwan Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/R20jAn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)