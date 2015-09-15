BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
* Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares. Source text for: http://bit.ly/2neiAsH Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 German biotech company Evotec said on Tuesday it had raised its 2015 revenue outlook, citing growth in its Innovate business and positive expectations for the rest of the year.
Evotec expects revenue, excluding milestone, upfront and licences payments, to rise by about 45 percent from last year's 73.4 million euros ($83.02 million). Previously it had guided for a 35-percent increase. ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 6Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/AYZcpc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 6 NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hldFgg Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)