BERLIN, Sept 8 German biotechnology company
Evotec said on Monday it would take an impairment
charge of 8.7 million euros ($11.3 million) after one of its
advanced projects, diabetes drug Diapep277, was terminated.
The trial was terminated by Hyperion Therapeutics,
which said on Sunday it would stop developing the drug after
discovering manipulation of trial data by employees of a
recently acquired subsidiary, Andromeda Biotech.
Along with the non-cash impairment, Evotec said it had open
receivables of 3.4 million euros outstanding due from Hyperion
and Andromeda, which it would need to meet its 2014 profit
targets.
(1 US dollar = 0.7724 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)