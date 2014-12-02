BERLIN Dec 2 German biotech Evotec is
in exclusive talks with French drugs company Sanofi on
a collaboration that would involve working together on
pre-clinical projects and a minimum commitment from Sanofi to
Evotec of 250 million euros($309.75 million).
Evotec, which specialises in cancer, neuroscience and
diabetes, said in a statement the deal, which is expected to be
signed in the first half of 2015, would have an initial focus on
oncology and would also involve Evotec acquiring Sanofi's
operations in Toulouse.
(1 US dollar = 0.8071 euro)
