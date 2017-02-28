FRANKFURT Feb 28 Denmark's Novo A/S has increased its holding in German biotech group Evotec AG to more than 10 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

Novo A/S, which controls Novo Nordisk, earlier this month acquired 8.9 percent of shares in Evotec via a capital increase.

As of Feb. 27, Novo A/S held 10.1 pct of shares in Evotec via investment vehicle Novo Nordisk Fonden, Tuesday's filing showed. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)