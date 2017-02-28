EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT Feb 28 Denmark's Novo A/S has increased its holding in German biotech group Evotec AG to more than 10 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Novo A/S, which controls Novo Nordisk, earlier this month acquired 8.9 percent of shares in Evotec via a capital increase.
As of Feb. 27, Novo A/S held 10.1 pct of shares in Evotec via investment vehicle Novo Nordisk Fonden, Tuesday's filing showed. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: