Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Evotec Ag
* Says evotec and padlock therapeutics announce initial success and extension of long-term collaboration
* Says collaboration initially began in january 2014 and now extends through march 2017
* Says in next phase of this agreement, evotec is eligible for over $ 13 m in research payments and milestones
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.