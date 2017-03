Aug 13 Evraz Plc

* Evraz sells 34 pct stake in Evraz Highveld

* To sell 34 pct of issued share capital of Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium Ltd held by Evraz to Macrovest 147 Proprietary Limited for zar 289 million

* Macrovest will also refinance 50 pct of outstanding working capital facility provided by Evraz Plc

* Purchaser of the shares, Macrovest, is led by Barend Petersen, executive chairman of De Beers consolidated mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: