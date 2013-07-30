PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 30 EVRAZ plc : * Evraz suspends operations at palini e bertoli * Due to unfavourable market conditions it has decided to temporarily suspend
operations at starting from 20 August 2013. * Evraz is expecting the operation to remain idle until at least the end of
October 2013. * Will closely monitor the developments in the European plate market * Any further decisions on reopening will be subject to prevailing market
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source