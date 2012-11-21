(Adds dropped word in penultimate paragraph)

* May sell non-core, non-performing assets to cut debt

* Reins in aggressive investment plans

* Generating enough cash to service debts in 2012-13

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, Nov 21 Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, may sell assets and rein in capital spending to help manage its $6 billion of debt in a weakening market, chief financial officer Giacomo Baizini said.

Russian steelmakers invested heavily to expand until the 2008 global financial crisis hit steel demand and forced them to borrow to support their operations.

Two of Evraz's Russian peers, MMK and Mechel , are struggling to service debts they piled up to pay for acquisitions and growth projects.

London-listed Evraz, controlled partly by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, has announced the sale of non-core transportation unit Evraztrans but could consider more asset disposals.

In an interview on Wednesday, Baizini told Reuters the FTSE 100 company may post weaker second-half results, buffeted by volatility on foreign exchange markets.

But Evraz, which expects to generate enough cash to service its debts in 2012 and 2013, would not consider any new bond issues unless the market offers especially favourable terms.

"Given the current environment, we are considering options for some of our non-core or non-performing assets," Baizini said. "We aim to reduce our net debt by a combination of cash generation by the business, and by selected disposals."

Evraz stock was down 1.5 percent at 1454 GMT in London.

The company has previously named Vitkovice Steel in the Czech Republic, where the production line was recently shut, as an asset that has not performed to expectations.

Another is its South African steel and vanadium business Evraz Highveld, which has been hit by labour strikes.

The operational problems at the two units contributed to a 3 percent decline in Evraz's overall steel production in the third quarter from the previous period.

Evraz has an equity market value of $4.9 billion after its shares halved since peaking in January.

In June, Evraz announced ambitious plans to invest $6 billion over the next four years to meet growing global demand for railways and pipelines.

Weak operations have led the company to rein in previously bullish capital spending plans, Baizini said.

"We are probably not going to invest as much in development as we would have thought a year ago," he said. "We plan for our capex in 2013 to be less than in 2012."

DEBT COVERED

Evraz recently asked the holders of its $750 million bond maturing in 2015 to approve the removal of a covenant limiting the required net leverage ratio.

Earlier this year, Evraz agreed amendments to a $950 million syndicated structured credit facility maturing in 2015, as well as a number of bilateral facilities.

"We are simply aligning the covenants on the 2015 Eurobonds to the covenants that are on all our other Eurobonds," he said. "And we think we are going to achieve this."

Evraz, which swung to a $50 million net loss in the first half of 2012 from $263 million net profit last year, expects weaker second-half results, with foreign exchange fluctuations affecting its second-half and full-year figures, Baizini said.

"Given that revenues are well below the levels before the crisis, the effect of adjustments for fluctuations in forex and other similar adjustments have an important effect on our bottom line," he said.

Baizini said Evraz will generate enough cash to sustain its debt this year and next.

Based on analyst consensus forecasts for core earnings of $2 billion this year and $2.3 billion in 2013, Evraz would be able to cover annual interest costs of around $500 million, capex of $1 billion and tax payments of "a couple of hundred million".

"We should remain free cash flow neutral to positive," said Baizini.

Evraz has no immediate plans to issue new bonds, but will keep its borrowing options open, he added.

Evraz is 75 percent owned by a holding company controlled by Abramovich and his partners Alexander Abramov, Alexander Frolov and Yevgeny Shvidler, and an affiliate. ($1 = 31.2995 Russian roubles) (Editing by Doug Busvine and Tom Pfeiffer)