PRAGUE, April 5 The Czech unit of Russia's Evraz, which makes rolled steel products, said on Friday it had halted production at its Ostrava steelmaking line due to poor demand.

The stoppage shows the Czech manufacturing sector is not recovering from its downturn, and could hurt suppliers such as iron maker ArcelorMittal Ostrava and its coke and coal supplier New World Resources.

"The reason is low demand for steel products on the European market and sufficient pre-stocking of the company with semi-finished goods for the production of thick plates," Evraz Vitkovice Steel said.

Evraz said it expected the steel plant to be closed for the whole of April but added the restart of production would depend on market conditions. Other production lines remain in operation, it said.