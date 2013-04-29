PRAGUE, April 29 Czech company Evraz Vitkovice
Steel, a unit of Russia's Evraz, is to resume primary
steel production on May 1, it said on Monday, nearly a month
after output was halted due to poor demand.
"The decision at the moment is to end the outage and restart
production," a company spokesman said, adding future output
would depend on market conditions.
On April 5 the company said it was shutting down primary
production due to low demand for steel products on the European
market and sufficient stocks of semi-finished steel for its
rolling mill.
The rest of the plant has remained in operation.
Evraz employs about 1,100 people, including 280 on the steel
production line.
Evraz, which like other Russian steel makers has been
disposing of assets including subsidiary Evraztrans to help
reduce its $6 billion of debt, said on April 11 it might
permanently halt smelting capacity at Vitkovice Steel or sell
the entire business.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Greg Mahlich)