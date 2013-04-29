PRAGUE, April 29 Czech company Evraz Vitkovice Steel, a unit of Russia's Evraz, is to resume primary steel production on May 1, it said on Monday, nearly a month after output was halted due to poor demand.

"The decision at the moment is to end the outage and restart production," a company spokesman said, adding future output would depend on market conditions.

On April 5 the company said it was shutting down primary production due to low demand for steel products on the European market and sufficient stocks of semi-finished steel for its rolling mill.

The rest of the plant has remained in operation.

Evraz employs about 1,100 people, including 280 on the steel production line.

Evraz, which like other Russian steel makers has been disposing of assets including subsidiary Evraztrans to help reduce its $6 billion of debt, said on April 11 it might permanently halt smelting capacity at Vitkovice Steel or sell the entire business. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Greg Mahlich)