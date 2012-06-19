MOSCOW, June 19 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz may sell its transport asset Evraztrans, a company executive said on Tuesday without disclosing a possible buyer.

"We are currently considering such possibility," Alexander Kuznetsov, company's vice-president told a telephone press-conference.

"The market of (transport) services is rather competitive in Russia, and this business is not a core one for us... So we think we could get a proper price for this asset," he said. adding that the company expects bids from major industry players.

He said the company already hired banks to manage the sale but did not disclose any further details of the deal. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)