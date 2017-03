MOSCOW Dec 8 Evraz Group SA, a unit of Russia's largest steelmaker, Evraz, said on Monday it would repurchase up to $750 million of its notes due in 2015 to reduce its U.S. dollar debt exposure.

The early tender purchase price was set at $1,005 per $1,000 in principal amount of notes plus the accrued interest for noteholders who will tender their notes by Dec. 17.

The final purchase price, with a deadline for Jan. 12, 2015, was set at $975 per $1,000 in principal amount of notes plus accrued interest, Evraz said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)