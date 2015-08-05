JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium has a "reasonable prospect" of recovering despite closing operations and possibly cutting jobs, the South African steelmaker's business rescue team said on Wednesday.

The company, which last week pulled the plug on its South African iron operations, citing a lack of working capital and saying at the time it planned to stop its steel plant, has been in business rescue proceedings for three months to protect it from creditors.

Evraz said last month that it could cut as many as 1,000 jobs as weaker steel demand and cheaper imports from China hit its sales.

Claims of 1.2 billion rand ($94 million) had been received against Evraz, but a large number of claims are still outstanding, business rescue practitioners Piers Marsden and Daniel Terblanche said in a report.

"The BRPs (business rescue practitioners) remain of the view that there is a reasonable prospect of the Company being rescued," the report said.

The company said last week the closure of the iron and steel making operations was a temporary measure and production will resume once market conditions improve and the company finds funding for its operations.

($1 = 12.7938 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)