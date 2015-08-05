JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 Evraz Highveld Steel and
Vanadium has a "reasonable prospect" of recovering
despite closing operations and possibly cutting jobs, the South
African steelmaker's business rescue team said on Wednesday.
The company, which last week pulled the plug on its South
African iron operations, citing a lack of working capital and
saying at the time it planned to stop its steel plant, has been
in business rescue proceedings for three months to protect it
from creditors.
Evraz said last month that it could cut as many as 1,000
jobs as weaker steel demand and cheaper imports from China hit
its sales.
Claims of 1.2 billion rand ($94 million) had been received
against Evraz, but a large number of claims are still
outstanding, business rescue practitioners Piers Marsden and
Daniel Terblanche said in a report.
"The BRPs (business rescue practitioners) remain of the view
that there is a reasonable prospect of the Company being
rescued," the report said.
The company said last week the closure of the iron and steel
making operations was a temporary measure and production will
resume once market conditions improve and the company finds
funding for its operations.
($1 = 12.7938 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)