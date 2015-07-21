JOHANNESBURG, July 21 South Africa's Evraz Steel
and Vanadium said on Tuesday it could lay off more than
1,000 workers after temporarily ceasing the production of steel
due to depressed prices and competition from Chinese imports.
The unit of Evraz plc, which in April applied for
protection from creditors to avoid being liquidated, sent
notices to about half of its 2,242 workers saying their jobs
could be terminated, trade union Solidarity said in a statement.
The steelmaker said on Monday it had pulled the plug on its
South African iron operations, citing a lack of working capital.
It said on Tuesday it planned to stop its steel plant.
The company said the closure of the iron and steel making
operations was a temporary measure and production will resume
once market conditions improve and the company finds funding for
its operations.
Evraz said the domestic demand for its products fell due to
a significant increase in imports from China.
The company has will now start a period of 60 days of
consultation with trade unions over the proposed job cuts as per
South African regulations.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)