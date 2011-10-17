* Steel company seeking entry to FTSE 100
* Seeks more liquidity, broader share base
* May seek to raise funds in the future -- source
* Shares up 3.7 percent
(Adds analyst, source comment, updates shares)
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Oct 17 Russian steelmaker Evraz
HK1q.L, part-owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, has become
the latest in a wave of Russian miners to seek a higher
international profile via a London stock market listing.
Evraz, which will also move its domicile to Britain, told
investors on Monday the move would give it a broader shareholder
base, better long-term access to capital markets and improved
liquidity. A listing could see Evraz enter the FTSE 100 index
of leading shares.
It is the third Russian company after miners Polymetal
and Polyus Gold to announce plans for a
London listing in recent weeks. .
Resources and metals stocks already dominate the London
blue-chip index, accounting for nearly a third of the FTSE by
market value.
"It is about increased profile, increased liquidity, and
trying to grow the business and give it a bit more of an
international shareholder base rather than just emerging markets
specialists," said a source close to the deal.
Evraz, with a market capitalization of more than $8 billion,
has three steel mills in Russia as well as operations overseas.
It is part-owned by the oligarch Abramovich, famous for owning
Chelsea football club in London.
Evraz plans a share exchange offer to complete the move,
whereby London-listed Evraz Plc will buy up to 100 percent of
the share capital of Evraz Group S.A.
The company is currently Luxembourg-domiciled and its shares
are traded in London in the form of global depositary receipts.
The company's shares were up 3.7 percent on the London Stock
Exchange on Monday, adding to a rise of 19 percent for the month
so far, after it announced a special dividend last week.
.
Under the swap, shareholders will receive nine new shares in
Evraz for each existing share they now own.
INCREASED LIQUIDITY
The source who spoke to Reuters said while there will be no
fundraising alongside the listing, there may be at some point in
the future. "They do not want to raise money at these kind of
(valuation) levels," the source said.
Igor Lebedinets, analyst at VTB Capital, said that Evraz may
try and increase the free float for its main shares at some
point, but the company may want to wait in the hope that the
valuation improves.
Lebedinets said Evraz's main motivation for the move was to
increase liquidity, but thought the trend of companies moving to
London was on a case-by-case basis - and there was unlikely to
be a large number of Russian companies following suit.
"We now have a free float of about 25 percent, which is
enough for a premium listing," Evraz's Finance Director Giacomo
Baizini told reporters. "Under the deal, the company has no
plans to place new shares, especially in current market
conditions."
Evraz said it expected to be included in the FTSE 100 Index
and would be the only steel stock in the UK share market.
Rival Tata Steel is listed in Mumbai and
ArcelorMittal is listed in Luxembourg.
Evraz said that, following the move, it would seek to
maintain a long-term average dividend payout ratio of at least
25 percent of its consolidated net profit.
Biggest shareholder Lanebrook, which currently owns 72.25
percent of the company, has agreed to accept the offer, the
company said.
Evraz said it planned a management roadshow for the next two
weeks and that final acceptances of the offer were due by Nov.
4. It expects to start trading on the London Stock Exchange on
Nov. 7 and to be included in the FTSE at the index's next
reshuffle on Dec. 19.
Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are acting as joint
sponsors to Evraz, the company said.
Evraz also announced on Monday its crude steel output rose
by 4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of this year.
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow and Kylie
MacLellan in London; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and John
Bowker)