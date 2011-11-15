* Q3 adjusted EBITDA $772 mln, up on yr-ago

* Q4 EBITDA guidance $500-$600 mln

* Information insufficient to constitute interim report

* Shares fall over 5 pct on London Stock Exchange (Writes through with analyst quotes, steel index price)

MOSCOW/LONDON, Nov 15 Russian steelmaker Evraz, part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, has warned the fourth quarter will see a drop in core earnings as global uncertainty hits prices and dampens consumer sentiment.

Evraz follows others across the $500 billion global steel industry, a bellwether for the broader economy, that have warned of uncertainty ahead, including the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal. But the news sent its shares down over 5 percent in morning trade in London.

"The European crisis definitely has its impact but it is more (to do with) sentiment, which is reflected in the (steel) prices," said Igor Lebedinets, analyst at VTB Capital.

A global steel index ST-CRU-IDX provided to Reuters by commodities research firm CRU indicates a more than 16 percent drop from a peak at the start of March.

"If you look at the global picture, European demand has been decreasing over the last ten years, in terms of raw material consumption, while China has been driving everything," said Lebedinets. "In China we see the underlying signs for steel consumption are OK."

Evraz forecast fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or core earnings, would drop to $500 million to $600 million from the current quarter as lower prices hit, but did not indicate previous guidance.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $772 million and revenue was $4.2 billion, the company said in a statement. That compares to reported EBITDA for the third quarter a year ago of $620 million, according to Reuters calculations.

London-listed shares in Evraz, one of several Russian companies that has sought to move to a premium London listing in recent months, were down 5.6 percent at 369 pence, underperforming the European basic resources index, down 1.5 percent.

Rival ArcelorMittal said earlier this month that customers were increasingly cautious and warned of a downside risk to steel shipments in the last quarter.

Tata Steel, which owns Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus, last week also warned of tough conditions for the next few quarters due to volatility in raw material prices and weak demand in Europe, where the construction sector has been a cause for concern.

Evraz said in a regulatory news release that the results did not "contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial statement" under international accounting standards. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)