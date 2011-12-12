* Says market difficult but "not a disaster"

* Says order book strong at 2.5 months

* Says Raspadskaya stake sale unlikely in 2012 (Adds details on investments, Russian growth, quotes)

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, Dec 12 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz, part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, said on Monday it has reduced efforts to sell its products in December in the hope of seizing on a price recovery in early 2012.

"We decided to slow down a little bit because we thought it could be good for us to be more opportunistic, and (to) see if the market will correct into the first quarter of next year," Chief Executive Alexander Frolov told reporters after a ceremony to mark the steelmaker's premium listing in London.

Frolov said the company's strong order book, currently booked for the next 2.5 months, prompted the decision not to push hard in a weak price environment.

"What we have said to our traders ... is don't be in a rush for next two to three weeks ... If someone comes to you and gives you a good price, you book, but don't chase your clients," he said, adding the exact impact on the month was hard to predict.

"Our output is the same, sales are probably slightly down in terms of speed, but not dramatically down," Frolov added.

Steelmakers in Russia and abroad have warned about weakening markets, with top producers including ArcelorMittal pointing to increasingly cautious customers. But last week Severstal said it expected an improvement in 2012.

Frolov said the market was difficult but "not a disaster", adding it was tough to differentiate between seasonal and market weakness. He said there was no evidence of a significant increase in the number of customers cancelling or delaying orders, and there were signs of stabilising prices in China.

Evraz -- which sells just over 40 percent of its production into the Russian market and the former Soviet Union and is a top producer of railway supplies -- said it expected strong demand for railway products in both Russia and North America in 2012. It is still producing less than Russian Railways, currently pushing through a huge investment programme, could purchase.

The situation in Russian construction, Evraz said, was "not very bad". The steelmaker, which expects to benefit from the increase in building work in the run-up to the Sochi Winter Olymics in 2014, has said it expects Russian construction steel demand to reach pre-crisis levels in 2012.

LONDON CALLING

Evraz is one of a number of Russian companies to have moved to a premium London listing in recent months, alongside precious metals miner Polymetal. Polyus Gold has also signalled its intention to seek a premium listing, though that has been held back by delays in government approvals.

Last week, Polymetal and Evraz became the first Russian companies to join the FTSE 100 bluechip index. Evraz has a free float of 24.8 percent, meaning it would only have to sell a small additional stake to meet a potential 25 percent requirement being considered by the FTSE in order to boost the amount of tradeable shares.

"The FTSE 100 will give us wider investor base, increase liquidity and improve the quality of our shares as acquisition currency," Frolov said. "It is just widening the number of tools in our hands for future growth."

Evraz's focus, however, continues to be Russia, which will be the target for around 90 percent of the group's capex plans.

"Russia has a very good reserve base, and when we think about new projects and developments, we thinking primarily about the synergies," Frolov said. "From that point of view, if you compare coking coal in Tuva and coking coal in Mongolia, our choice is obvious -- we chose Tuva because it is much closer to our steel mills in Siberia."

The company is expected by the end of the year to approve spending on the Timir iron ore mine it will develop in Russia's Far East with diamond miner Alrosa.

The vertically integrated company is currently 80 to 90 percent self-sufficient in iron ore but adding production through projects like Timir would help it boost steel volumes without buying iron ore from the market.

Evraz put its stake in coal miner Raspadskaya up for sale earlier this year but put a stop to talks in October, citing market volatility.

Frolov said the coal miner would have to fully recover from the accident at its main mine in 2010 that killed 67 pit workers before a sale process resumes. A sale in 2012 was unlikely, he said, especially as Evraz was currently only marginally above target leverage levels.

Evraz has a 40 percent indirect equity stake in Raspadskaya, which has a market capitalisation of $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Jones and Hans-Juergen Peters)