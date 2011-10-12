Oct 12 Russian steel producer Evraz HK1q.L expects capital expenditure in 2012 to range between $1.0-$1.2 billion, compared to $1.2 billion this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Capex will range from $1.0-$1.2 billion", chief executive Alexander Frolov told analysts during a conference call.

The company earlier missed estimates with a first half net profit of $263 million, but said it would pay its first interim dividend since 2008 of $0.60 a share and a special dividend of $2.70 a share. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker)